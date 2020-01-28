Caglia Environmental
We offer a full benefit package, including Medical, Dental, Vision and 401K retirement plans

Basic Functions:
Assist the Maintenance Foreman to insure a safe, compliant and efficient operating fleet
by helping with all daily fleet and maintenance activities. Recommend improvements to enhance the
operational efficiency and safety of the equipment and department.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
    Works with Maintenance Foreman to determine daily workload.
    Performs daily routine and repair maintenance on heavy landfill equipment, garbage collection
    vehicles and satellite collection trucks.
    Assists with maintaining a parts and materials inventory.
    Communicates repair issues on a timely basis.
    Complies with all maintenance shop policies and procedures.
    Reports any unsafe conditions and or practices.
    Ensures the cleanliness and good-working order of the maintenance shop and equipment.
    Participates in safety training for the maintenance staff.
    Updates and submits required reporting/paperwork to management in a timely manner.
    Performs general maintenance of the company buildings.
    Other special projects, implementations and tasks as assigned.

Core Competencies
    Set high work standards and motivate others
    Ability to communicate with management
    Focus on safety, quality and details
    Use technical and professional knowledge and acquired skills

Required and Preferred Qualifications (Skills, Education and Experience)
    High School Diploma
    Minimum 3-years related maintenance experience
    Class A or B Commercial Drivers License with clean driving record
    Current Medical Card
    Ability to pass a random drug screen
    Ability to read and write English
    ASE Certifications a plus
    California Brake Inspector certified a plus
    3-5 years hydraulic experience
    3-5 years MIG and or stick welding experience

 

 

 

 

 

