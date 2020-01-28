Basic Functions:

Assist the Maintenance Foreman to insure a safe, compliant and efficient operating fleet

by helping with all daily fleet and maintenance activities. Recommend improvements to enhance the

operational efficiency and safety of the equipment and department.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Works with Maintenance Foreman to determine daily workload.

Performs daily routine and repair maintenance on heavy landfill equipment, garbage collection

vehicles and satellite collection trucks.

Assists with maintaining a parts and materials inventory.

Communicates repair issues on a timely basis.

Complies with all maintenance shop policies and procedures.

Reports any unsafe conditions and or practices.

Ensures the cleanliness and good-working order of the maintenance shop and equipment.

Participates in safety training for the maintenance staff.

Updates and submits required reporting/paperwork to management in a timely manner.

Performs general maintenance of the company buildings.

Other special projects, implementations and tasks as assigned.

Core Competencies

Set high work standards and motivate others

Ability to communicate with management

Focus on safety, quality and details

Use technical and professional knowledge and acquired skills

Required and Preferred Qualifications (Skills, Education and Experience)

High School Diploma

Minimum 3-years related maintenance experience

Class A or B Commercial Drivers License with clean driving record

Current Medical Card

Ability to pass a random drug screen

Ability to read and write English

ASE Certifications a plus

California Brake Inspector certified a plus

3-5 years hydraulic experience

3-5 years MIG and or stick welding experience