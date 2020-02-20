



POSITION: Data Specialist



REPORTS TO: Finance System Manager



DIRECT REPORTS: None

BASIC FUNCTION:

The Data Specialist will be responsible for reviewing and maintaining reporting on all aspects of company transactions. Integrity of the data in the system and the relation to financial reporting and analysis will be paramount and require the development of new processes and procedures. In addition the Data Specialist will also be tasked with various special projects, which may include working with other departments. The Data Specialist will also become a primary resource for system functionality.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

Oversee ERP data integrity efforts

Work with Sales, Operations and Accounting to ensure proper flow of information

Maintain analytics to be used for financial and operational metrics

Aide in the review of monthly billing and financial reporting

Develop tools to increase productivity and profitability

Research discrepancies in data and processes

Utilize system data to make recommendations to Senior Management

Support the Finance System Manager in advanced system usage

Continually learn the best practices of the system in order to be a resource for all departments

PERFORMANCE MEASURES:

Maintain accuracy and timeliness of published reports

Show initiative in advancement of analytic tools

Respond timely to all departments' system support requests

Meet deadlines for system upgrades and expansions

Attend and present findings at necessary meetings

Report to the Finance System Manager on daily responsibilities and special projects

POS ITION PROFILE OVERVIEW:

EXERIENCE, SKILLS, COMPETANCIES, and ATTITUDES:

Experience & Education

Bachelor Degree and a minimum of 3 years of related experience

Preferred experience working with various ERP software programs

Working experience interfacing with sales and accounting



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner

Ability to work with and support multiple personality types

Strong time management and prioritization capabilities

Ability to bring past experiences to bear on program structure

Works well in group problem solving situations

Shares expertise with others

Interpersonal Skills

Ability to lead and motivate various staff members to focus and improve overall processes

Remains open to others' ideas and will consider alternate solutions

Speaks clearly and persuasively in positive or negative situations.

Demonstrates group presentation skills

Writes clearly and informatively

Supports everyone's efforts to succeed

Organizational Abilities