POSITION: Data Specialist
REPORTS TO: Finance System Manager
DIRECT REPORTS: None
BASIC FUNCTION:
The Data Specialist will be responsible for reviewing and maintaining reporting on all aspects of company transactions. Integrity of the data in the system and the relation to financial reporting and analysis will be paramount and require the development of new processes and procedures. In addition the Data Specialist will also be tasked with various special projects, which may include working with other departments. The Data Specialist will also become a primary resource for system functionality.
ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:
- Oversee ERP data integrity efforts
- Work with Sales, Operations and Accounting to ensure proper flow of information
- Maintain analytics to be used for financial and operational metrics
- Aide in the review of monthly billing and financial reporting
- Develop tools to increase productivity and profitability
- Research discrepancies in data and processes
- Utilize system data to make recommendations to Senior Management
- Support the Finance System Manager in advanced system usage
- Continually learn the best practices of the system in order to be a resource for all departments
PERFORMANCE MEASURES:
- Maintain accuracy and timeliness of published reports
- Show initiative in advancement of analytic tools
- Respond timely to all departments' system support requests
- Meet deadlines for system upgrades and expansions
- Attend and present findings at necessary meetings
- Report to the Finance System Manager on daily responsibilities and special projects
POS ITION PROFILE OVERVIEW:
EXERIENCE, SKILLS, COMPETANCIES, and ATTITUDES:
Experience & Education
- Bachelor Degree and a minimum of 3 years of related experience
- Preferred experience working with various ERP software programs
- Working experience interfacing with sales and accounting
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner
- Ability to work with and support multiple personality types
- Strong time management and prioritization capabilities
- Ability to bring past experiences to bear on program structure
- Works well in group problem solving situations
- Shares expertise with others
Interpersonal Skills
- Ability to lead and motivate various staff members to focus and improve overall processes
- Remains open to others' ideas and will consider alternate solutions
- Speaks clearly and persuasively in positive or negative situations.
- Demonstrates group presentation skills
- Writes clearly and informatively
- Supports everyone's efforts to succeed
Organizational Abilities
- Understands the outcome and implications of system functions
- Demonstrates knowledge of accuracy requirements of complex reporting across various data sources
- Develops strategies to achieve organizational goals