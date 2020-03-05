Caglia Environmental
  1. Home
  2. Jobs
  • Fresno, CA, USA
  • Hourly
  • Full Time

full benefit packages offered including Medical, Dental, Vision, Voluntary Disability and 401k Retirement plans

Email Me Similar Jobs Email Me This Job

Caglia Environmental is looking to add an Billing Specialist in its mission to position the company for growth. Located in Fresno, CA, we employ over 250 team members, and we continue to grow! We offer excellent benefits, as well as development and mentoring opportunities. The ideal candidate will excel at engaging with all generations and levels in the workforce, as well as professionally representing the company.

Full Job Description
Caglia Environmental

  • Apply Now

    with our quick 3 minute Application!

  • * Fields Are Required

    What is your full name?

    How can we contact you?

  • Sign Up For Job Alerts!

  • Share This Page
.
Maintained by iSolved Hire - © 2020
Refresh
logo home about us services news careers contact us pay bill