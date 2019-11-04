- Chowchilla, CA, USA
- $15 - $17
- Hourly
- Full Time
Health, Dental, Vision and 401K Retirement Plans
COMPANY OVERVIEW: The Caglia Family has provided solid waste and recycling services to the greater Fresno area for over 70 years. Orange Avenue Disposal began in 1941 and has expanded over the years to Cedar Avenue Recycling & Transfer Station (CARTS), Industrial Waste & Salvage (IWS), Caglia Construction Recycling, and Red Rock Environmental Group.
Basic Functions:
- Operate various waste collection equipment to service commercial and residential customers in fulfillment of customer contracts.
- Work with the Operations Manager to ensure safety and operational efficiencies.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
- Provides weekly, bi-weekly and/or monthly collection services while safely operating company equipment.
- May operate roll-off, front loader, side loader, or tractor trailer.
- Communicates professionally with customers and supervisors.
- Completes route collection sheets as directed by the Operations Manager.
- Observes and reports all equipment not operating correctly.
- Completes all DOT and company required paperwork in a professional and timely manner as directed by the Operations Manager.
- Other special projects, implementations and tasks as assigned.
Core Competencies
- Set high work standards
- Focus on safety, quality and details
- Use technical and professional knowledge and acquired skills
- Motivate others
Required Qualifications (Skills, Education and Experience)
- Minimum 1- 3 years related experience
- Class A or B Commercial Driver's License with clean driving record
- Ability to pass a random drug screen
- Current Medical Card
- Demonstrate a high level of interpersonal skills necessary to handle sensitive customer situations
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds or less on a regular basis
Preferred Qualifications
- HS Diploma
- 3-5 years driving experience
Caglia Environmental https://cagliaenvironmental.isolvedhire.com