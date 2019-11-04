- North Fork, CA, USA
- Hourly
- Full Time
full benefit packages offered including Medical, Dental, Vision, Voluntary Disability and 401k Retirement plans
JOB DESCRIPTION
CAGLIA ENVIRONMENTAL LLC
Division: Redrock Position: Lead Transfer Station Attendant
Location: North Fork Reports to: Operations Manager
Basic Functions:
Responsible for the safe and efficient operation of the North Fork Transfer Station. Serves as the first point of contact for customers depositing waste or recyclables. Ensures the safe and accurate input of customer, weight and origin information into scale software.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
- Leads planning, distribution and monitoring of daily work assignments.
- Responsible for calculating payments and ensuring the safety of all customers.
- Prepares and takes bank deposits.
- Responsible for insuring the use of Personal Protective Equipment.
- Serves as the on-site primary emergency coordinator.
- Ensures all company policies are being adhered to.
- Responsible for safe vendor management.
- Responsible for load checking program and ensuring proper handling of hazardous waste.
- Responsible for keeping the Operations Manager fully informed of all problems or matters requiring their attention.
- Directs customers and other traffic safely to tipping floor.
- Provides reports as requested by the Operations Manager.
- Operates equipment if needed.
- Coaches, trains and mentors other employees.
- Other special projects, implementations and tasks as assigned.
Core Competencies
- Focus on serving the customer and employees
- Focus on quality and detail
- Produce results and manage work/time
Required and Preferred Qualifications (Skills, Education and Experience)
- High School Diploma
- 3+ years in a lead or supervisory position
- Excellent PC, data entry, MS Windows and Excel skills
- Ability to work in fast paced environment with demonstrated ability to juggle and prioritize multiple, competing tasks and demands
- Ability to work with little supervision
- Ability to operate light equipment
- Demonstrate a high level of interpersonal skills necessary to handle sensitive customer situations
